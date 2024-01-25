Rain turns spoilsport for Dhanuyatra fairs in Odisha

BARGARH : Unprecedented rains over the last 48 hours has dampened the festive mood for the 76th edition of Dhanuyatra festival in Bargarh, which has witnessed a noticeable drop in footfall in the last two days.

The Pallishree and Handicraft Mela organised in the field under the Jeera bridge was the first to be hit by the rainfall. Due to the incessant downpour that began on Monday night, water entered into almost every tent damaging a large amount of stocks kept in them, rendering heavy losses to SHGs and small vendors.

Sources said though the rain subsided by Tuesday afternoon, the unfavourable weather kept potential customers away from the venue that is located on the outskirts of the town.