CM Naveen Patnaik launches folk artistes’ campaign

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched a new programme Lokakala Madyamare Rupantarita Odisha (a transformed Odisha through folk art) to spread the message of transformed and developed Odisha among the people.

The month-long campaign will be launched across all the villages of the state. Over two lakh programmes will be conducted in around 51,168 villages.

As many as 22,000 folk art teams have been registered and they will spread the message of transformation and development taken up by the state government in different fields. The campaign will be launched on 15 development and welfare schemes of 10 departments.

Naveen said, “The state government is committed to the economic and social development of the folk artistes. The government has constituted associations of folk artistes since 2010. What began in Ganjam district has now spread to all districts and blocks.”

Expressing happiness over the involvement of lakhs of folk artistes in the IEC (information, education and campaign) launched by the state government, Naveen said their associations will be strengthened like the Mission Shakti and further announced that more than two lakh awareness programmes will be taken up in the state.

He said the folk artistes are like his family members and further announced that the state government will extend all support to them in their good work.

5T chairman VK Pandian said the associations of folk artists should also develop like Mission Shakti. He asked the district magistrates, district administrations and BDOs to give importance to this. Minister of State for Tourism, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Aswini Patra and Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Sujata Karthikeyan were present.