Odisha Congress conducts ‘marriage ceremony’ of BJD and BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Thursday organised a symbolic ‘marriage ceremony’ between the BJD and BJP stating that it is formalising the close relationship between the two political parties.

The ceremony was conducted at Master Canteen Square here by a priest who performed yagna with chanting of hymns in the presence of senior Congress leaders. A mandap was set up at the venue for the purpose.

Activists of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) distributed invitation cards and put up posters for the marriage of the two political parties. Congress also released a song ‘BJP sange BJD ra bahaghara’ on the occasion. Congress leaders including state in-charge Ajoy Kumar and senior MLA Suresh Kumar Routray were seen dancing to the song.

Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said BJD and BJP have been in a live-in relationship for the last 23 years. Congress has formalised the relationship by getting them married.

President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak alleged BJD supported BJP’s demonetisation move, gifted a Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP for electing Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, supported the three farm bills, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and supported the BJP in the election of President and Vice-President.

Besides, in several issues including Mamita Meher death, Mahanga double murder and the killing of the then health minister Naba Das, the BJP remained silent and the two political parties supported each other in shielding the accused. This apart, Central agencies like the CBI and ED softened their stance towards the state government and BJD despite mining, chit fund and other scams due to the support by BJP, Pattanayak added.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal said this is a narrative jointly conceived and propagated by the Congress and the ruling BJD. He said the Congress and the BJD have a tacit understanding due to which the Central leadership never takes the state seriously. A senior leader had also stated that OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak is selected by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he added.