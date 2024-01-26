Odisha girls shine at Veer Gatha 3.0

BHUBANESWAR: The spotlight shone brightly on Odisha girls at the Project Veer Gatha 3.0 felicitation ceremony of ‘Super-100’ winners at New Delhi on Thursday.

While Barnali Sahu, a Class XI student of DAV School at Cuttack, delivered the speech on behalf of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and received a standing ovation, a majority of the girls from the state got the award which is a collaborative initiative of Ministries of Defence and Education in wake of Republic Day celebrations.

At the felicitation ceremony, the Defence minister took everyone by surprise when he handed over the podium to Barnali - one of the Super-100 winners - to read out his speech. “The country’s youth will play a key role in realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming India into ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. Youth is the most important asset to shape the future of the country. They will shoulder the responsibility of a developed nation,” Barnali read out.

Despite hailing from a non-Hindi state, Barnali read out the Hindi speech fluently and her exceptional effort was appreciated by Singh and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Voicing his views through Barnali, Singh said Project Veer Gatha was an endeavour to introduce the bravehearts of the nation to the youth and take the tales of valour by the young minds.