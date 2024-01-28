BJP upbeat on Modi’s Sambalpur visit, expects crowd of over 1.5 lakh

BHUBANESWAR : With elections round the corner, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make the February 3 public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sambalpur a roaring success.
Back from Sambalpur after chairing a preparatory meeting with senior leaders of the party from western Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan told mediapersons here around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting to be addressed by the prime minister.
He said people from across the state are anxiously waiting to listen to the prime minister and there will be a huge rush at the meeting to be held at Remed ground at Sambalpur which can accommodate a gathering of around 1.5 lakh.
The prime minister during his one-day visit to the state on February 3, will inaugurate the new campus of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur. Responding to a query, Samal said the Prime Minister’s visit will further galvanise the party and motivate the cadres.
Asserting BJP will win the next elections comfortably, Samal said the party workers are highly motivated. Apart from prime minister, top leaders of the party including Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and national BJP president JP Nadda will visit the state to lead the campaign.
Source in the party said district units of the party including Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Baragarh, Balangir and Kalahandi have been asked to mobilise workers to attend the prime minister’s meeting.
BJP co-in-charge for Odisha Vijaypal Singh Tomar who has been assigned the task of looking after election management in the state said the situation is most favourable for BJP to win the elections and form the next government in the state.
The Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh told mediapersons in New Delhi that the BJP will win 16 Lok Sabha seat in the state. Chhattisgarh BJP MLA and former minister Lata Usendi, a prominent tribal leader of Bastar region, has been appointed the state election co-in-charge to assist Tomar in election management.