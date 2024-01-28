BJP upbeat on Modi’s Sambalpur visit, expects crowd of over 1.5 lakh

BHUBANESWAR : With elections round the corner, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make the February 3 public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sambalpur a roaring success.

Back from Sambalpur after chairing a preparatory meeting with senior leaders of the party from western Odisha, state BJP president Manmohan told mediapersons here around 1.5 lakh people are expected to attend the meeting to be addressed by the prime minister.

He said people from across the state are anxiously waiting to listen to the prime minister and there will be a huge rush at the meeting to be held at Remed ground at Sambalpur which can accommodate a gathering of around 1.5 lakh.

The prime minister during his one-day visit to the state on February 3, will inaugurate the new campus of Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur. Responding to a query, Samal said the Prime Minister’s visit will further galvanise the party and motivate the cadres.

Asserting BJP will win the next elections comfortably, Samal said the party workers are highly motivated. Apart from prime minister, top leaders of the party including Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and national BJP president JP Nadda will visit the state to lead the campaign.