Odisha SSB Lecturers’ Association threaten to cease work

BHUBANESWAR: Accusing the state government of delaying rectification of grade pay of State Selection Board (SSB) lecturers, the Odisha SSB Lecturers’ Association on Sunday threatened to cease-work and boycott upcoming Annual Plus II exam and evaluation duty, if their demand is not met within a fortnight.

Addressing mediapersons hers, the Association members said they have urged the state government to rectify the grade pay of SSB-recruited lecturers from Rs 4,600 to Rs 5,400 notionally with retrospective effect from 2016 but in vain.

The members pointed out the state government has resumed appointment of SSB lecturers in aided degree colleges after a gap of over 24 years and over 4,500 lecturers have already been appointed since 2016.

However, the members pointed out that unlike lecturers of government degree colleges and aided colleges appointed prior to 1992 on grade pay of Rs 5,600, the new lecturers have been appointed at a lower scale of pay of Rs 4,600.