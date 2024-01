BHUBANESWAR: After kickstarting BJP’s election campaign from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a mega women’s convention in the state capital on February 10, which would be his second visit to Odisha in a month.

The women’s convention will be one of the two such mega events to be organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha ahead of the general election likely to be held between April and May. The party has decided to hold the other conference in Madhya Pradesh as part of its women’s outreach programme.

Informing about the Prime Minister’s visit to Odisha in February, state BJP prsident Manmohan Samal said the tentative programme of the Mahila Samabesa in Bhubaneswar has been fixed on February 10 and the PM has given his consent to attend the programme. Details of the proposed convention and the Prime Minister’s tour will be shared as and when the party gets confirmation from New Delhi.

It is expected that around 25,000 women from 14 states will attend the convention, Samal added. Party sources said the Prime Minister is likely to visit Puri to offer prayers to Lord Jagannath before attending the convention.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had indicated about the second visit of the Prime Minister to coastal region after his February 3 visit to Sambalpur where he will inaugurate the new campus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

The two mega Mahila Samavesh is part of the BJP’s decision to organise two massive rallies by each of the seven frontal wings of the party preferably one in north India and the second in southern part of the country. At least 14 mega rallies will be held across the country which will be addressed by the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party’s national president JP Nadda.

The decision was taken during a meeting with morcha presidents and prabharis (state in-charges) of all states in New Delhi in the first week of January. National BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh had taken a review with the morcha functionaries after the two-day meeting of state BJP functionaries with Nadda.