Four held for cable theft in IOCL's Paradip Refinery

PARADIP: Abhaychandpur police arrested four persons for allegedly stealing copper cables from the premises of IOCL’s Paradip Refinery on Sunday.

The accused, Budhadev Mandal, Gurupada Mandal, Pabitra Mandal, and Rajendra Bhuyan, had entered the IOCL plant premises through a hole which they had dig underground using a crowbar.

Sources said on January 25, the four accused entered the IOCL campus and attacked the security personnel with stones. They cut the copper cables near the boundary wall through a hex blade before escaping through the same hole.

The security guards sustained injuries in the incident. Subsequently, the plant authorities lodged an FIR with police basing on which a case was registered. Abhaychandpur IIC Raj Kishore Behera said police seized nine metre copper cable and a crowbar from the accused’s possession. The four accused were produced in the local court on Monday.