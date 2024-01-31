5T chairman VK Pandian advises students to set big goals in life

BERHAMPUR : Students should set big goals in life and strive hard to achieve success, said 5T chairman VK Pandian on Tuesday.

Addressing over 15,000 students of different colleges across Ganjam district at a Nua-O programme in Ambapua, Pandian said, “All parents dream big for their children and want them to be successful in life. You have to work hard to achieve their aspirations.”

Advising students to keep away from social media, he encouraged them to concentrate on studies and their career. “Meditation would help you achieve this and physical fitness through regular exercise would nurture your mind.”

Citing examples of CEO in Cognizant Technologies in New York Ravi Kumar S, NASA scientist Dr Kailash Chandra Sahu, architect of Tejas aircraft Kota Harinarayana, senior scientist at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Naga Bhushana Acharya and Commonwealth Games Gold medallist K Ravi Kumar, Pandian said, “So many idols have emerged from Ganjam district. Like them, you students are also capable of achieving such huge success.”

On the day, the 5T chairman reviewed the progress of college transformation projects in Ganjam. He said Rs 92 crore has been sanctioned for 156 colleges for smart classrooms, e-libraries and science labs. He directed the district administration to ensure completion of the transformation works by February.