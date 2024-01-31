Pandian asks officials to get ISBT ready by mid-Feb

BHUBANESWAR : 5T chairman VK Pandian on Tuesday asked officials concerned to get the inter-state bus terminal (ISBT) at Baramunda in the city ready by middle of February.

Pandian visited the ISBT site here to review the progress of the project. He took stock of facilities for commuters, including waiting areas, sanitation, bus bays, food and beverages outlets, lighting and restroom. He directed officials to make provision of proper Odia signages and maps to guide commuters.

Constructed over 15.5 acre of land, the ISBT will offer a range of passenger amenities, office spaces, parking facilities, food courts, restaurants and commercial areas.

The chief minister’s office (CMO) stated the feel and experience of the terminal will be like that of an airport. It is a significant project which will benefit people of Odisha by providing them a modern and efficient transportation hub, it added.

The terminal is designed to cater to the needs of passengers and provide them with a comfortable and convenient experience. It will provide world-class travel experience to passengers and is equipped with modern amenities such as state-of-the-art Aahaar centre, multi-storey car parking, pick-up/drop-off facility, solar panel system and sewage treatment plant.

Besides, it also has provisions for police facilitation centre to ensure the safety of passengers, administrative building for managing the terminal operations, toilet facilities for passengers, ramp facilities for the convenience of passengers with disabilities and baby feeding rooms for mothers travelling with infants. There will be children’s play area, a primary health clinic and additional parking for seasonal buses.