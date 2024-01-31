Seat-sharing talks start, Odisha Congress to concede 3 to allies

BHUBANESWAR: Formal talks for seat sharing between the Congress and Left parties for the ensuing elections started on Tuesday with focus on Lok Sabha constituencies. The JMM, another major partner in the INDIA bloc in Odisha, however, did not take part in the discussions.

While the CPM is reported to have staked its claim to the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat, CPI is keen to contest from the Aska parliamentary constituency. Both parties have won from these two seats in the past. The Congress is likely to follow the formula of 2019 election and leave three Lok Sabha seats to the Left parties and the JMM, sources said.

Sources said Congress may concede the Aska Lok Sabha seat to the CPI. The CPI has some base in Aska from where Duti Krushna Panda was elected in 1971. Congress had not fielded any candidate from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. CPI’s Ramakrushna Panda had polled nearly 60,000 votes from the constituency in the election.

Congress had also conceded the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat to the CPM in the last Lok Sabha election. Janardan Pati of the CPI had polled over 23,000 from the seat. The Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat had also gone to the JMM from where Anjali Soren had polled more than 1.35 lakh votes. Soren is likely to be fielded by the JMM from the seat in the coming election too.

Sources said seat sharing talks for the Assembly seats will be held subsequently. Representatives of the Left parties had met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during his visit to Bhubaneswar on Monday.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Sarat Pattanayak said seat sharing with the Left parties will be finalised soon.