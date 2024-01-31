Veterinarians’ strike paralyses animal care across Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: Veterinary services in Ganjam district have been paralysed since the past 12 days due to the agitation by the doctors over the fulfilment of their various demands.

As many as 94 veterinary doctors of the district have taken part in the cease work called by state veterinary doctors association demanding timely promotion, modernisation of veterinary hospitals, adequate medicines and testing equipment and salary as per 7th pay commission.

This has, however, severely impacted veterinary services across the district. Not only are domestic animals deprived of treatment but even cattle owners are facing a tough time as they are unable to avail compensation in case of death of their insured cattle.

Sources said the district has a total of 43 veterinary hospitals and mobile treatment centres. Of the sanctioned 126 veterinary doctors posts, only 97 doctors have been recruited. While 94 have taken part in the strike, the remaining three are reportedly on leave.

In such a situation, around 300 livestock inspectors have been given the charge of providing requisite services which are confined only to primary treatment.

President of Ganjam veterinary doctors’ union Dr Subhrakanta Mohanty said they will continue to strike until their demands are fulfilled. A senior official in chief district veterinary office said the agitation has affected people who benefitted from the various government sponsored schemes.