Villagers gherao PS, seek action in ‘murder’ case

BARGARH : Residents of Salepali under Areigudi panchayat on Tuesday gheraoed Bheden police station demanding immediate action against the culprits involved in the alleged murder of a 48-year-old villager.

The agitators alleged that Sadhu Sahu was killed by another villager Sunadhar Sathua for failing to repay a loan. Seeking arrest of the accused and `10 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family, the irate villagers also staged protest in front of the police station with Sadhu’s body.

Sources said Sadhu had borrowed some money from Sunadhar. As he failed to repay the entire loan amount, the accused was reportedly threatening him.

On Monday morning, Sunadhar and another villager Sisir Padhan reached Sadhu’s house and asked him to return the money. After a brief altercation, Sunadhar asked Sadhu to come with him and the three of them went to some place on a motorcycle. Sadhu did not return home in the night.

On Tuesday morning, some villagers found Sadhu lying unconscious near a farmland. He was rushed to the local hospital where doctors declared him dead. The villagers were informed that the cause of Sadhu’s death was consumption of poison.

As the news of Sadhu’s death spread, villagers laid siege to Bheden police station. The deceased’s nephew Aditya Sahu said, “I witnessed the altercation between Sunadhar and my uncle. After the fight, they took him somewhere. We suspect Sunadhar has killed my uncle as he is absconding after the incident.”

Additional SP TK Mohanty said a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and investigation is underway into the incident. A manhunt has been launched to nab the suspect who is on the run.

Till reports last came in, villagers were continuing their agitation as several rounds of discussion with the police proved futile. A platoon of police has been deployed at the protest site to prevent any untoward situation.