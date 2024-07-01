Ashwini Vaishnaw reviews crucial railway projects in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing projects in the region with a focus on the East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure development, Vaishnaw directed immediate identification and resolution of problems in the ongoing projects. Critical infra projects, including the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line and the Talcher-Bimlagarh new line were thoroughly discussed.

After the review, the minister said, the tunnels on the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line will be constructed from both sides for early completion. Of the seven tunnels planned in the route, one has been completed.

The highest four tunnels are being constructed in Boudh district. Of the 301 km project being built at a coast of Rs 3,799 crore, a 152.8 km rail line has already been commissioned. “Steps are being taken to connect the national highway in the route with the major tunnel of around 7 km long so that the construction works will be done at the earliest. Apart from this, the construction work in Talcher-Bimlagarh new line will be done from both sides simultaneously,” he said.

Around 27.4 km of the 150 km Talcher-Bimlagarh project being built at an estimated cost of around Rs 2,000 crore is ready for use. Vaishnaw said special focus will be given to the redevelopment of Amrit stations in the state. Review for ongoing construction works of the stations will be done shortly, he said.

Apart from this, the Railway ministry will also conduct a review with the office of the chief minister in near future to sort out the issues related to land acquisition and forest clearances for early completion of the ongoing railway projects in the state.

“Steps have been taken to connect all districts of Odisha with the country’s railway network. In last 10 years, 1,826 km of track has been constructed in the state. The ECoR has been given the target to complete 500 km of rail line in 2024-25 against 450 km last fiscal,” Vaishnaw said.