Friends help deceased buddy’s family

ROURKELA: A friend in need is a friend indeed. This was proven true by a group of childhood friends who came to the rescue of the family of their buddy, Sushant Dhar (51) in Sundargarh town.

Dhar, who worked as an insurance agent for LIC, had died on May 24 in a road accident leaving behind his wife Suchitra and a minor daughter studying in Class VIII. Suchitra said the untimely death of her husband left her devastated and she was worried about how to take her life forward. But the selfless support from Sushant’s friends mitigated her worries and gave her the strength to fight back.

One of Sushant’s friends, Siddharth Panda (51) said Sushant, with his meagre savings, had started construction of his house on 1,400 sq feet land. But the house is yet to be completed as Sushant passed away in the mishap. Panda said around 20 friends of the matriculation batch of 1989 decided to help Sushant’s family and contributed to complete the house. He said completion of the house would give assured shelter to Sushant’s wife and daughter and would be a befitting tribute to their deceased friend.

He said two days back, they completed the concrete roof casting with around Rs 2.5 lakh contributed by all friends. Panda said he and the others are looking forward to complete the house and hand it over to Sushant’s family, who at present is residing in a rented accommodation in Ranibagicha locality.