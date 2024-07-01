Odisha man assaults son’s classmate in school

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, the father of a UP school student allegedly beat up another minor student in the presence of teachers at a government UP school in Panasapodi, Baliguda, in Kandhamal district on Saturday after both the kids quarreled.

Sources said, on Friday, two Class V students had a quarrel. One of them later informed his father, Jaga Nayak, about the incident. As per a complaint registered with the police, on Saturday, Jaga arrived at the school and allegedly assaulted his son’s classmate. Jaga even lifted the child and threw him, resulting in serious injuries to his head and other parts of body, the complaint added.

Despite the presence of several people, including the headmistress, no one dared to intervene. After committing the assault, Jaga fled the scene.

The school authorities immediately informed the injured child’s parents, who took him to hospital for treatment.

Headmistress Namita Praharaj soon called a meeting of parents and staff.

She also informed the block education authorities about the incident.

Subsequently, the headmistress and the child’s mother lodged two separate complaints with the police. Based on the complaints, two cases have been registered, said police. IIC Sushant Sahu said, a search is underway to apprehend Jaga.

Schools are designated as no-punishment zones, and even teachers are prohibited from physically disciplining students, regardless of their behaviour. This incident, where a parent forcibly entered the school and assaulted a student, has raised concerns among the local community.