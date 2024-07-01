Odisha: Prison management at circle jail to streamline inmate-visitor meetings

BERHAMPUR: Prison Management System (PMS) will be launched at the circle jail in Berhampur city in August.

The initiative is aimed at coping with rise in number of prisoners and rationalisation of key business processes, said officials of the circle jail. They said, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has taken up the task of automating and streamlining the process of prisoner/visitor movement under PMS which is expected to be implemented within one month when its application goes live.

The PMS comprises 12 primary functional modules. More than 65 reports of various types have been developed under client/server architecture. The system has been developed, tested and implemented to make it as simple and user friendly. The system has also been integrated with biometric tools which store an inmate’s biometric details at the time of entry and will be used to authenticate him/her at the time of his/her movement. There was a need for centralisation of prisoner’s data to facilitate information exchange and data sharing to the users of the prison, the officials said.

The PMS will also reduce administrative overheads, speed up responsiveness to users, reduce risks involved in inmate’s custody and eliminate obsolete processes. It will facilitate, regulate and simplify meetings between visitors and inmates in the jail and help the prison authorities in identification/verification of the inmates using fingerprint-based identification tools. The officials said there was a manual system of booking meetings in the jail for inmates earlier. There was also lack of exchange of visitors’ information within jails and prison headquarters. Besides, the jail did not have any provision for identification/detection and verification of visitors. Keeping a tab on the movement of visitors/nefarious elements was difficult.

There was no control either on multiple meetings with an inmate in a day/week or on the number of visitors permissible to meet with each inmates. Now,with introduction of PMS, all visitors coming to jail to meet the inmates will be photographed and issued a photo pass.