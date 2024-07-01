Odisha: Youth dies, four injured in road accident

BHUBANESWAR: A youth was killed while four of his friends sustained injuries after their speeding car hit a median and then collided with a truck on the other side, at Tamando on Sunday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Biswajit Ray. Ray and his friends were en route to Bhubaneswar from Khurda when the incident took place.

Initial investigation suggests the car was over-speeding when it hit the median. The truck was on way to Khurda and its driver couldn’t stop the vehicle as the car suddenly crossed over to the other side. The health condition of the four youths is being monitored, police said.

Meanwhile, DCP Prateek Singh and other police officers organised a condolence meet and paid tribute to traffic personnel Madhusudhan Kirshani who died after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle on NH-16 on Saturday. “CCTV footage is being examined to identify the vehicle and the driver involved in the accident. Further action will be initiated accordingly,” said Singh.

Sources said police have noticed many accidents occurring in the city for driving under the influence of alcohol and using mobile phones while driving. They will examine if over-speeding is also one of the causes behind such mishaps. A special drive may be launched to curb the menace.