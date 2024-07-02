Bandra police arrests five in Bhadrak for Rs 35 lakh cyber fraud

BHADRAK: A Bandra police team from Mumbai arrested five people on Sunday for their alleged involvement in a cybercrime case in Bhadrak town and its adjacent villages. They have been remanded to police custody and were taken to Bandra on Monday.

The local police identified the suspects as Hariram Choudhury, 25, alias Rakesh Kumar from Kuansh village, Nirakar Das, 30, alias Sabhendu from Baralpokhari, Rabindra Kumar Behera, 22, alias Pramod Kumar, Amar Kumar Parida, 23, alias Jaydeep, and Anadi Kumar Parida, 29, alias Manoj Kumar from Erei, Basahpur and Mauda villages under Bhadrak Rural police limits.

According to police sources, two FIRs had been lodged against the accused at Bandra police station for allegedly looting around Rs 35 lakh through cyber fraud from one Moses Vincent of Bandra area a few months back.

A five-member team from Bandra police, headed by Nitin Gachhe and Poonam Yadav, arrived in Bhadrak two days prior to the arrests. They tracked the suspects through mobile tracking and conducted raids with the assistance of local police.

IIC Amitabh Das said the accused were produced in court to obtain permission for their transfer to Bandra. They were taken to Bandra on Monday.