Chief Secretary urges timely completion of Odisha government projects

BHUBANESWAR: Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on Monday urged officials to accord top priority to implementation of the schemes and programmes of the new BJP government. All programmes and schemes should be properly implemented in tune with the election manifesto of the government in the state, he said.

Ahuja presided over the meeting of all secretaries, his first official review after taking over as the chief secretary, and said that implementation of the schemes and programmes should be result-oriented. They should be completed in time and benefit the target group, he added.

The chief secretary said that small problems always emerge in implementation of different schemes, but these should be sorted out in a coordinated manner. There should be transparency in implementation of the schemes and the administration should have a people-friendly approach.

The chief secretary also reviewed the arrangements made for the three-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state from July 6. Official sources said that the President is scheduled to attend the 96th death anniversary of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das at Jayadev Bhawan here on evening of July 6.

Murmu will attend the Rath Yatra festival in the afternoon of July 7 and reside in Puri. A morning walk by the President is scheduled on July 8 morning. She is scheduled to attend different programmes at Bhubaneswar on July 8 and 9, before departing for New Delhi.

The chief secretary was apprised that steps have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, sanitation and traffic management during the visit of the President.

Development commissioner Anu Garg, DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi, additional chief secretary in the Home department DK Singh and senior officials attended the meeting.