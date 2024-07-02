Hope rekindled: CM resumes public grievance hearings in Odisha after 16 years

BHUBANESWAR: Standing deserted for over a decade, the official residence of the chief minister at Unit V in the capital city on Monday bustled with activity as the public grievance hearing resumed at the designated grievance cell here after a 16-year hiatus.

Scores of people including those from far-flung areas like Koraput, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj queued up to air their grievance to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Arjun Jadia had travelled around 450 km from Lachhiguda in Kashipur block of Rayagada along with other people of his area to meet the CM and lodge their grievance pertaining to health issues they are facing due to industrial pollution.

Fifty-five-year-old Kastajari Jena, a differently-abled person from Khatuala in Ghasipura block of Keonjhar reached Bhubaneswar on Friday and spent three nights near the railway station to meet the CM and air his grievance. A homeless, he sought a pucca house and financial assistance. “The CM assured of fulfilling them soon,” he said.

From non-payment of wages and employment concerns to land and property disputes, infrastructure deficit and social welfare issues, people were seen carrying letters and documents with hope of finding swift solution to their problems at the hands of Majhi.