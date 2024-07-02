Odisha: Bargarh administration stops construction of unauthorised toll gate

BARGARH: The Bargarh administration has ordered to stop construction of an unauthorised toll gate which was being built by Ashoka Buildcon on the rural road connecting Barhagoda with Aamsada village.

The move comes in the wake of public resentment over the unauthorised construction. The road, which serves as a crucial link for several villages, is just 500 metre away from the main toll gate on NH-53.

Recently, a controversy erupted when Ashoka Buildcon started constructing the toll gate on the diversion road. Alleging that the toll gate was illegal, villagers and commuters approached the district administration and NHAI officials. Subsequently, a meeting was held at the office of the ADM in presence of villagers and representatives of Ashoka Buildcon, NHAI, district bar association and officials of Rural Development department.

ADM Mahendra Mohapatra said the construction company informed the meeting that the new toll gate was being constructed to collect taxes from heavy vehicles which often use the diversion road to avoid toll tax. However, after hearing the arguments of villagers, it was found that the toll gate construction was illegal.

“A joint inquiry by officials of Rural Development and NHAI has been ordered. Further decision will be taken on the basis of their report,” he added.