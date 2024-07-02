Odisha health dept orders credential verification of doctors after imposter incident

BHUBANESWAR: Days after an imposter was found working as a doctor in the Rourkela Government Hospital, the Health and Family Welfare department on Monday asked all CDM & PHOs, mission directors and directors of Capital hospital and RGH-Rourkela to verify the credentials of doctors and specialists engaged in different PPP (public private partnership) services within a week.

Various services like dialysis, CT scan, MRI, laboratory services are being provided in PHCs and UPHCs on PPP mode. Commissioner-cum-secretary Shalini Pandit in a letter to the officials, said the service providers have deployed doctors and specialists for the purpose but their credentials need to be thoroughly checked during the contract tenure to ensure that qualified personnel are engaged for the services.

Pandit asked the CDM & PHOs and directors to check their credentials and submit a report to the department within a week. She further said that the doctors and specialists have to be present physically along with their documents before the officials concerned of the health institutions during the verification process.