Odisha registers 24 per cent GST collection growth in June

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has recorded an outstanding growth rate of around 24 per cent under state GST in June 2024.

According to a release issued by the commissionerate of Commercial Tax and GST, collection of GST in June has been Rs 2,039.71 crore against Rs 1,650.82 crore recorded during the corresponding month of last year, showcasing a growth of 23.56 per cent.

The progressive collection under State GST up to June 2024 stands at Rs 7,000.98 crore against Rs 5,427.10 crore up to June 2023 with a growth of 29 per cent. The state has also recorded a collection of gross GST of Rs 4,987.27 crore during June this year against Rs 4,379.97 crore collected in the month last year, posting a growth of 13.87 per cent.

With this the progressive collection under gross GST up to June 2024 stands at Rs 15,916.31 crore. Progressive collection of GST up to June 2023 was Rs 13,813.44 crore. The growth rate stands at 15.22 per cent up to June 2024 compared to the corresponding period of 2023.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha, including OGST/IGST settlement/VAT and profession tax during June this year is Rs 3,273.49 crore against Rs 2,783.74 crore during the month last year registering a corresponding growth of 17.59 per cent. The progressive growth rate up to June 2024 under all Acts stands at 22.28 per cent.