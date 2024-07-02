Social activist killed in Odisha's Kujang, accused arrested

PARADIP: In a shocking incident, a social activist was allegedly killed in broad daylight by his neighbour in Kabulpur village of Gandikipur panchayat under Kujang police limits over family dispute on Monday. The accused has been arrested by the police.

Sources revealed that Dinabandhu Samal, 55, from Kabulpur, was known for his social service and had opted to remain single to focus on his social work. Samal had a longstanding rivalry with his neighbour, Tapan Majhi who suspected the former to be involved in extramarital affair with his wife. Majhi reportedly had attempted to attack Samal earlier too.

On the day, while Samal was on his way to the local market, Majhi seized the opportunity and allegedly attacked him with an axe. Villagers rushed to help, but Majhi threatened them and managed to flee the scene.

The injured Samal was taken to Kujang community health centre by the villagers, where doctors declared him dead.

Samal’s elder brother, Gaurang Samal, lodged an FIR at Kujang police station. The police registered a case and began an investigation into the murder. They have seized the body and sent it to Kujang hospital for postmortem.

While the exact cause of the murder is still under investigation, unofficial sources suggest that Samal allegedly had an illicit affair with Majhi’s wife, leading to disputes and quarrels. Despite Majhi’s threats, Samal allegedly continued the affair, which irked Majhi.

Majhi has reportedly threatened those who might testify against him.

Industries, Skill Development, and Technical Education Minister Sampad Swain visited the bereaved family, offering condolences and assuring them of stern action against Majhi.

IIC of Kujang police station, Rasmiranjan Dash, stated, “Police have registered a case. The cause of the murder appears to be revenge stemming from past rivalry. Police arrested the accused and forwarded him to court. The axe used in the crime was seized his possession.”