Three years on, CMC’s central nursery yet to be fully functional

CUTTACK: Three years have passed but the central nursery set up at CDA Sector-9 by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is yet to operate in a full-fledged manner.

As per sources, the nursery was initially set up on 2.5-acre land at Badambadi but had to be shifted to CDA Sector-9 in 2021 to facilitate construction of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT).

A noble initiative by the civic body to encourage people to go for plantation, the nursery housed different kinds of valuable medicinal, fruit and flower-bearing saplings which were sold just at Rs 10 each. However, while the majority of the saplings got damaged during cyclone Fani in 2019, most of the remaining plants died during shifting of the nursery from Badambadi to CDA-Sector-9 in February 2021.

The CMC had spent Rs 2 crore towards redevelopment of the central nursery on over 7 acre land at the new location which included construction of a boundary wall and greenhouses.

While the nursery was scheduled to be made operational in two months, the CMC reportedly missed the deadline and hurriedly inaugurated it on August 31, 2022. Meanwhile, 22 months have passed but the nursery is yet to be regularised in a full-fledged manner. In the meantime, owing to lack of proper care and maintenance, the greenhouses on the nursery premises are lying damaged with bushes and creepers growing inside them.

Sources said the gardeners engaged by the CMC have retired and the temporary staff are not experienced enough in stem-cutting and seed care.

Contacted, CMC deputy commissioner Monalisha Das said, “We have started growing seasonal flowering plants and efforts are underway to make the central nursery fully functional soon.”