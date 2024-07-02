Tribal man beheads relative in remote Sundargarh village

ROURKELA: Shockwaves spread in K Balang area of Sundargarh district after a tribal man allegedly beheaded his relative over an altercation and walked on the streets with the severed head in Purunapani village under Swayambha panchayat, around 80 km from Rourkela, on Monday.

Police identified the accused as Salmon Munda (40). The deceased is 65-year-old Naiman Munda, a distant relative of Salmon.

Investigation officer (IO) of K Balang police station Smruti Ranjan Nayak said as per preliminary information, the ghastly incident took place between 6.30 am to 7 am. An altercation broke out between Salmon and Naiman over some issue. In a fit of rage, the accused attacked Naiman with an axe and beheaded him.

Though sources claimed Salmon walked in the village with Naiman’s severed head, the IO said police are yet to receive any such report. When police reached the crime scene, the severed head was lying near the body. The deceased’s body was seized and sent for autopsy to the nearest Lahunipara community health centre, he said.

The accused has been detained and is being questioned by the police. The exact motive behind the crime can be ascertained and more details will emerge after interrogation of the accused, the IO added.

Locals said the accused suspected that Naiman was practising witchcraft against him. Due to this reason, Salmon might have committed the crime. However, police are yet to confirm it.

Once a Maoist-infested region, Purunapani is a remote and inaccessible village in Sundargarh’s Koida block where telecom and electricity services are yet to reach. Swayambha is one of the most backward panchayats in the district.