As an Adivasi, I feel blessed to be part of Rath Yatra: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

PURI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to make Rath Yatra of the Lord Jagannath a grand success this year.

“Lord Jagannath is considered a deity of the adivasis. Since I belong to the adivasi community, I feel blessed to be a part of this festival as chief minister,” Majhi said while taking stock of the preparations in place for the annual festival of the holy Trinity here.

For the first time after 1971, three important rituals Netra Utsav, Nabajouban Darshan and Rath Yatra will be observed on one day on July 7. The chief minister said this unique opportunity arrived even as the new government came to power and appealed to all to observe it in a grand manner.

He appealed cooperation of servitors, managing committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the temple administration and devotees for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.

President Droupadi Murmu and other VVIPs are likely to visit Puri to participate in the opening day of the festival, he said.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasised the need to perform all rituals of the deities as per the prescribed timetable.

Puri Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain informed the chief minister that all preparations for the festival have been put in place. Hundred beds have been reserved in the district headquarters hospital for heat stroke victims, 179 additional doctors, 60 ambulances including 30 by NGOs have been deployed.