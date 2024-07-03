As an Adivasi, I feel blessed to be part of Rath Yatra: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

PURI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday sought cooperation from all the stakeholders to make Rath Yatra of the Lord Jagannath a grand success this year.
“Lord Jagannath is considered a deity of the adivasis. Since I belong to the adivasi community, I feel blessed to be a part of this festival as chief minister,” Majhi said while taking stock of the preparations in place for the annual festival of the holy Trinity here.
For the first time after 1971, three important rituals Netra Utsav, Nabajouban Darshan and Rath Yatra will be observed on one day on July 7. The chief minister said this unique opportunity arrived even as the new government came to power and appealed to all to observe it in a grand manner.
He appealed cooperation of servitors, managing committee of the Shree Jagannath Temple, the temple administration and devotees for the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra.
President Droupadi Murmu and other VVIPs are likely to visit Puri to participate in the opening day of the festival, he said.
Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasised the need to perform all rituals of the deities as per the prescribed timetable.
Puri Collector Sidharth Shankar Swain informed the chief minister that all preparations for the festival have been put in place. Hundred beds have been reserved in the district headquarters hospital for heat stroke victims, 179 additional doctors, 60 ambulances including 30 by NGOs have been deployed.
While more buses will operate to Puri from different areas, as many as 315 special trains will ply during the festival besides the regular ones. One railway information counter will operate near Gundicha temple to cater to the needs of passengers, 35 ticket booking counters and six ticket vending units will operate for the Rath Yatra, Swain said.
Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja sought the cooperation of all concerned to make this festival a success.
Director general of police Arun Kumar Sarangi and chief administrator of the SJTA Vir Vikram Yadav informed that all required measures have been put in place.
Majhi declares Monday a public holiday
CM Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday declared July 8, the day chariots of the three deities are to be pulled from Srimandir to Gundicha temple, a public holiday. The annual Rath Yatra commences on July 7 which is a Sunday while the chariots will be pulled on the July 8. Since Netra Utsav, Nabajouban Darshan and Rath Yatra are to be observed on July 7, there will be little time left for pulling of chariots on the day. One of the chariots will be pulled as per the tradition to a short distance before it is resumed on Monday. The proposal to declare Monday a holiday came from Ramchandra Dasmahapatra, a senior daitapati.