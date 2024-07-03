BJP government to evaluate BJD regime welfare plans

BHUBANESWAR: The new BJP government has decided to evaluate the flagship schemes implemented during the BJD regime and their respective agencies in the state. The impact assessment of the schemes will be conducted by independent third party agencies.
The BJD government had launched more than 60 new schemes in sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, health, education, connectivity, water supply and sanitation, social welfare, nutrition and disaster management.
Huge investments were also made in various infrastructure projects to augment development and there has been increased resource allocation through budget provision. The evaluation of the schemes has been planned to assess the outcomes and impacts of such investments.
Among the major schemes, Nua Odisha Nabin Odisha, Kalia, Free smartphone for women farmers, Biju Yuva Shashaktikaran, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Mission, Biju Gaon Gadi, Biju Krushak Kalyan, Biju Gram Jyoti, Biju Saharanchal Bidyutikaran, Green Mahanadi Mission, Mukta, Bayu Swasthya Seva, Mo Ghara and Mission Shakti Scooter had drawn criticism from various quarters.
However, schemes like Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Mamata, Biju Setu, Nirman Shramik Pucca Ghar, Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra, Barishta Bunakar Sahayata, Ahaar, Basudha and SAMPurNA were appreciated by the beneficiaries. Not only the state-funded schemes, a number of Centrally-sponsored schemes are also being implemented by different administrative departments. The drive to evaluate the outcomes of the welfare schemes will also include the central schemes.
As part of the evaluation, sources said, the government will undertake assessments in various segments, including mid-term, end-term and concurrent evaluations besides the process evaluations, rapid assessment and impact assessments. The schemes divided in four broad sectors - general services, social services, economic services and cross cutting areas - will be assessed.
The government has already initiated a process for selection of independent agencies, including consulting firms, quasi-governmental or autonomous bodies, academic and research institutions of national repute for evaluation of the schemes.
“The agencies will submit a detailed report for each scheme evaluated. It will help ensure accountability for the use of public resources, by using the evaluation results to make evidence-based decisions and improve programme design and implementation,” said the sources.