BJP government to evaluate BJD regime welfare plans

BHUBANESWAR: The new BJP government has decided to evaluate the flagship schemes implemented during the BJD regime and their respective agencies in the state. The impact assessment of the schemes will be conducted by independent third party agencies.

The BJD government had launched more than 60 new schemes in sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, rural development, health, education, connectivity, water supply and sanitation, social welfare, nutrition and disaster management.

Huge investments were also made in various infrastructure projects to augment development and there has been increased resource allocation through budget provision. The evaluation of the schemes has been planned to assess the outcomes and impacts of such investments.

Among the major schemes, Nua Odisha Nabin Odisha, Kalia, Free smartphone for women farmers, Biju Yuva Shashaktikaran, Mukhyamantri Swasthya Seva Mission, Biju Gaon Gadi, Biju Krushak Kalyan, Biju Gram Jyoti, Biju Saharanchal Bidyutikaran, Green Mahanadi Mission, Mukta, Bayu Swasthya Seva, Mo Ghara and Mission Shakti Scooter had drawn criticism from various quarters.