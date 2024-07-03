Dharmasala block admin seals controversial Balle Balle Dhaba in Odisha

JAJPUR: The Dharmasala block administration on Tuesday sealed the controversial Balle Balle Dhaba which had been in the eye of a storm for the past few days for being allegedly built illegally on the premises of Dharmasala Bhawan near Chandikhole Bazar.

Acting on the direction of Dharmasala BDO Debendra Prasad Bal, a four-member team led by junior engineer Ratnakar Sahu visited the dhaba and sealed all three entry points to the highly publicised eatery.

On June 28, the block administration had issued a notice asking the eatery to vacate the premises within three days. The action came after newly elected Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo sought an inquiry into how an illegal private dhaba was allowed to operate on government property.

The dhaba, reportedly operated by an actress-turned-BJD leader, was allegedly managed behind the scenes by former BJD MLA from Dharmasala, Pranab Balabantaray. It was also alleged that the dhaba was constructed illegally on Dharmasala Bhawan premises, using over Rs 50 lakh of MPLAD and MLALAD funds used for its establishment.

Locals have long alleged that the dhaba was operating with the knowledge of the block administration and local police. “Previously, the rent for Dharmasala Bhawan was Rs 4000 for events but it skyrocketed to Rs 65,000 after the dhaba began operating. This was done to discourage common people from using the Bhawan and to hide the activities at the dhaba,” said Sanjeev, a local.

Locals suspect the involvement of the block administration behind all this. They claim the BDO’s notice allowed the dhaba operator to remove all luxury items from the premises before the sealing.

However, neither former MLA Balabantaray nor the woman BJD leader has issued any statement on the matter.