Gond's bold policy statements create confusion in Odisha's administration

BHUBANESWAR: Out of turn comments and statements on policy decisions by various ministers seem to be frequently putting the newly-elected government of Mohan Charan Majhi in a spot.

Once such minister in the Majhi cabinet is Minister for School and Mass Education and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities rr who has been making important announcements of the government without approval of the chief minister or his cabinet.

A first-time MLA, Gond took everyone by surprise a couple of days back by making a bold statement that his government is planning to make Odisha free of liquor by banning its sale across the state. On Tuesday, he said payment of enhanced old age, widow and disability pension has been decided by the government and it will implemented after approval of the Finance department.

“Preparations are underway and we are waiting to know the outlay of budget. We are discussing with the Finance department for clearance of the proposal,” the minister told mediapersons.

Ironically, neither the two proposals have got the approval of the state cabinet nor the chief minister has made any announcement in this regard. Only the chief minister is competent to make such an announcement anticipating post-facto approval of the cabinet.