Jaundice load plunges but Odisha locals sceptical

SAMBALPUR: Though residents of Sambalpur are relieved over decline in jaundice cases, scepticism remains high as they suspect the district administration of downplaying the true extent of the issue. Add to it the concern on shortage of medicine for treating the active cases in the city.

The jaundice (Hepatitis A) outbreak, first reported on June 19 with 22 cases in a single day, reached a total of 110 cases by June 28. On that day, State Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited and reviewed the situation. Since then, no new cases have been recorded.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO) Sujata Rani Mishra stated, “Our surveillance activities are still underway, but the total cases have not crossed the 110 mark. The cases include some sporadic ones reported from other localities. We are alert and conducting tests as and when required.”

Despite these assurances, complaints have arisen regarding the limited number of tests being conducted, raising fears that the actual number of jaundice cases could be much higher than reported.

While cases have been reported from Kumbharpada, Slaiabagicha, Dhobapada, Pensionpada, and Nayapara, some patients have also reported symptoms in Bareipali, which the district health department has not yet acknowledged.

Official sources reported that 26 samples have been collected for testing over the past two days, with 12 samples collected on Monday and 14 on Sunday, but results are still awaited. Water contamination has been identified as the major cause of the outbreak.