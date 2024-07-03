Security beefed up in Similipal Tiger Reserve during monsoon

BARIPADA: In a bid to curb illegal activities and prevent poaching, the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities have intensified security measures during the monsoon season.

Typically, the park closes for monsoons around July though this year it was closed early on June 12 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of both tourists and wildlife. The closure also facilitates the mating of animals, road repairs, and other developmental activities within the park.

However, the closure often leads to increased reports of hunters entering the park and poaching animals. To address this, the deputy director of Similipal Tiger Reserve (North Division), Samrat Gowda, announced on Monday that the department has initiated monsoon patrolling by security personnel across five divisions within the reserve to prevent illegal entry.

“The department has deployed 1,000 security personnel, including 120 from the Special Protection Force (SPF), 700 protection assistants, 120 regular staff such as foresters and forest guards, and 32 ex-army personnel. These security personnel are stationed at all sensitive and entry points of the STR,” he said.

Gowda also stated that they have communicated with local police authorities to request additional police personnel for further assistance.