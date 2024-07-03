Youth arrested for raping toddler in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The city police on Monday arrested a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping a two-and-half year old girl. The accused, Santosh Khuntia of Panchagaon village within Airfield police limits, was produced in court on Tuesday.

Police said Khuntia is a neighbour of the girl’s family. At around 7 pm on Sunday, the toddler was playing outside their house when he reportedly lured her to go with him. The girl’s mother became worried when she could not find her. On searching, she found her daughter lying bleeding on the bed in Khuntia’s house. The accused, who is a truck driver, also reportedly tried to attack the mother when she confronted him over the incident.

Family members immediately lodged a complaint with Airfield police basing on which a case was registered. The girl was taken to Capital Hospital for treatment while Airfield police formed a team to nab Khuntia who absconded after committing the crime.

During investigation, police came to know that the accused had fled to Pipili with one of his friends. “The accused was tracked down within 24 hours of the crime and arrested. Immediate medical attention was provided to the girl while police also carried out counselling of her family members,” said DCP Prateek Singh.

Medical examination of the accused was done and prima facie, his involvement in the crime has been established. Further investigation is underway and efforts are on to expedite the process to provide compensation to the victim, Singh added.