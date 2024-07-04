Berhampur forest division in Odisha launches mangrove plantation drive

BERHAMPUR: A comprehensive plan has been developed to expand the forest area under the Berhampur forest division.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) of Berhampur, Sunny Khokkar, announced the programme on Wednesday. Addressing the press he said that saplings of various species will be planted throughout the division. “Planting mangroves in coastal villages of Ganjam district would mitigate cyclone impacts and curb soil erosion. This initiative will commence in Purunabandh village near the mouth of the Rushikulya River, an area renowned for the Olive Ridley sea turtles, under the Khallikote range of the forest division.”

Approximately 15,000 mangrove saplings will be planted across a six-hectare area near Purunabandh as part of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)-funded Enhancing Climate Resilience of India’s Coastal Communities (ECRICC) project.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 33 crore, aims to enhance climate resilience across 33 panchayats in four coastal blocks—Chikiti, Rangeilunda, Khallikote, and Ganjam—primarily benefiting the fishing community.

Khokkar, who also serves as the project’s nodal officer, emphasised the importance of collaboration among various departments, including agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, animal resources development, and watershed management, for successful implementation.