BJD threatens statewide protests over rising prices, criticizes Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday threatened to launch a statewide agitation against the failure of Odisha government to bring prices of essential commodities under control.

Addressing a media conference here, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick and BJD leader Lekhashree Samantasinghar targeted the BJP government over its helplessness on the issue after coming to power on the poll plank of good governance. “If the BJP’s victory celebrations on its election success are over, the small engine (state government) should take the assistance of big engine (Centre) to resolve the issue,” they said.

The BJD leaders termed the statement of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra that the government is helpless in controlling the rise in prices of vegetables, rice, dal and other essential commodities as unfortunate. “If the state government is helpless, who will come to the rescue of poor people reeling under the rising prices of essential commodities?” they questioned and demanded immediate steps to regulate the prices.