Congress threatens to storm BJP headquarters over attack on student wing

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Wednesday threatened to storm the BJP headquarters in the city if police failed to arrest the saffron party workers involved in the alleged attack on its student wing activists within 72 hours.

The warning came a day after BJP youth wing workers and activists of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) clashed in front of the Congress Bhawan during a protest by the former against the alleged anti-Hindu remarks made by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

“If no arrest is made within 72 hours, Congress will stage agitation across the state and if necessary, 20,000 youth and student activists of the party will barge into the BJP office in Bhubaneswar,” Congress MLA from Jeypore Tara Prasad Bahinipati told mediapersons here.

Alleging that the BJP is trying to attack democratic norms, Bahinipati said police should immediately arrest all those who assaulted NSUI activists.

Reacting sharply to the Congress threat, BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said the saffron party workers were staging protest against Rahul’s anti-Hindu statement on Monday. Why did the Congress activists oppose the demonstration? he questioned.