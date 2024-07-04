Odisha: EESL urged people to use energy-efficient appliances

BHUBANESWAR: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Power, has urged people to use energy-efficient appliances.

Addressing an event organised to promote adoption of energy efficiency and energy conservation, chief general manager (sales) of EESL Animesh Mishra said an e-commerce portal has already been developed to exclusively feature electric appliances with highest energy efficiency ratings.

“People should purchase appliances that are rated five star or above. Information on several appliances like cookers, fans and refrigerators are available in the portal eeslmart.in. Energy-efficient cookstoves will be available in a week through the National Efficient Cooking Programme,” he said.

EESL has been at the forefront of driving energy efficiency in the country through the innovative LED UJALA initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This programme has achieved significant success, with savings of Rs 19,334 crore per year.

The channel partners who attended the event, were asked to establish efficient sales channels to raise awareness and adoption of energy-efficient appliances in the state.

General manager (technical) Adesh Saxena and AGM (central cluster) Vedprakash Dindore were also present.