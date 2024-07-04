Odisha govt to notify Ratna Bhandar opening date shortly, says Prithviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: AMID growing speculation over opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan on Wednesday informed that a decision will be taken shortly and the state government will make an official announcement on it.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said the issue of opening of the treasury has been discussed at various levels. “The decision will be taken within the next two days. But the process of opening the treasury, modalities and duration of the inventory will be informed by the state government to the people of Odisha through an official notification. Till then, do not believe rumours doing rounds on social media,” he said.

The speculation rose following reports of Justice Arijit Pasayat’s visit to Odisha on July 4 for inventory work. Justice Pasayat heads the high-level committee formed by the previous government on the direction of Orissa High Court to supervise the inventory of the Ratna Bhandar.