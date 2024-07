BHUBANESWAR: A leading startup from the state BonV Aero has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the global winner of the world’s largest pitch competition ‘Meet the Drapers - Season 6’ and winning a grand prize of Rs 14 crore.

The deep-tech manufacturer of drones in defence and aerospace sector is the first Indian company to become the global winner of the US TV show.

Executive chairman of Startup Odisha Omkar Rai said the success of BonV Aero is a big achievement for the startup ecosystem of the state. A strong base of human resources and technical know-how is being developed in Odisha, which will help future startups in the field of drone tech and aviation, he said.

Co-founder and CEO of BonV Aero Satyabrata Satpathy attributed the success to the hard work of the team which reinforces Odisha’s growing prominence on the global entrepreneurial stage.

“The company has successfully delivered advanced logistics drones to the Indian army, showcasing its capability to operate in high-altitude and challenging environments, including altitudes above 10,000 feet,” said CTO and co-founder Abinash Sahoo.