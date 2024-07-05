Bargarh MP invites President Murmu to visit Nrusinghnath Temple

BARGARH: Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit on Thursday invited the President of India, Droupadi Murmu to visit Nrusinghnath temple, a popular pilgrimage site of western Odisha, situated on the foothills of Gandhamardhan Hills in Paikmal block of Padampur sub-division in Bargarh district.

During his visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan on the day, Purohit along with his wife Pratima handed over a formal invitation to the President. Purohit in his invitation letter mentioned Nrusinghnath temple as a place of mythological, historical, philosophical, environmental and commercial importance which witnesses footfall of thousands of devotees daily. Moreover, at one point of time, Nagarjun, a disciple of Gautam Buddha had established a Buddhist university on the peak of the Gandhamardhan hills, he said. This apart, as per Botanical Survey of India, the hill is home to more than 2,200 medicinal plants.

While inviting the President to the shrine, Purohit also informed her about his efforts and movement to safeguard the hills from the proposed mining project initiated by the then BJD government in the state. President Murmu expressed her willingness to visit the place. The couple also gifted a portrait of Lord Nrusinghnath to the President.