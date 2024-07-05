Coastal security control room to be set up in Puri ahead of rath yatra from July 5

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Rath Yatra, a coastal security control room has been set up at Penthakata police station in Puri and will be operational from Friday.

The officers deployed in the control room will be in contact with ships and helicopters engaged to carry out patrolling during the chariot festival.

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will conduct patrolling and keep its interceptor boats on standby in Paradip and Gopalpur between July 6 and 9 and from July 14 to 19. ICG’s air wing will deploy its fixed wing aircraft and advanced light helicopter to carry out patrolling along the Puri coast between July 6 and 8 and then from July 14 to 18.

Keeping in view the large gathering of people in Puri during Rath Yatra, the Indian Navy will mobilise a team of lifeguards and a medical assistant at the sea beach from July 6 to 20 to handle any emergent situation.

The Fisheries department too has deployed one trawler each at Astaranga and Chandrabhaga and two small boats in Penthakata for safety of visitors. The department will also engage its officials and ‘sagar mitras’ at fish landing centres to keep an eye on anti-social elements.