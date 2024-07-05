Mohan Charan Majhi pays tribute to Gandhi as he takes office as Chief Minister

BHUBANESWAR: As he stepped into his official chamber in the Lok Seba Bhavan for the first time after assuming charge of chief minister on June 12, Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday bowed down before the Talisman of Mahatma Gandhi at the entrance of the secretariat building with his forehead touching the floor to pay respect to the father of the nation.

Soon after he arrived at the main entrance of the Lok Seba Bhavan leading to chief minister’s office (CMO) in the third flood of the secretariat building, Majhi was received by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and several senior bureaucrats.

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and some ministerial colleagues accompanied Majhi to his office chamber where he was received with chanting of hymns in Sanskrit by a group of brahmins from Jajpur district. They ushered Majhi to his chair and blessed him for his long life and success as chief minister.

The chief secretary greeted the chief minister with a bouquet followed by additional chief secretary to the CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal. Staff of the CMO and some members of the Odisha State Secretariat Employees Association also welcomed the chief minister.

Almost all the ministers were present at the CM’s chamber on the first of day of Majhi in office. The chief minister who entered his office at about 9.40 am stayed there for nearly two hours. He made a series of big announcements on Odia Asmita and compulsory use of Odia in official works before chairing a meeting of the State Level Calamity Committee at the convention centre of the secretariat.