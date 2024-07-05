Odisha: Building plan approval now under ORTPS Act

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday directed the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department to include five more services under the Odisha Right to Public Service (ORTPS) Act, 2012.

As per the direction of the CM, change of building plan (addition and alteration) will now be done by the competent authority within 15 to 30 days while the time limit for renewal of the plan is seven days. The time limit for approval for construction of plinth of a house has also been kept seven days.

Now, provisional certificate for trade licence will be available in a day and final certificate after 90 days. The H&UD department was directed to issue advertisement in this regard for information of the public. Earlier, 26 services of the department was included under ORTPS Act. With the inclusion of five more services, the total number of citizen services of the department has increased to 31. So far, 422 services of 31 departments are delivered under the Public Service Act.