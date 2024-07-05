Odisha CM unveils Rs 200 crore plan to combat urban floods with IIT Delhi's expertise

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that a long-term project will be prepared with technical assistance from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, for management of urban flooding in the state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other cities.

Announcing this after the state-level natural disaster committee meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan here, the chief minister also asked officials of the Urban Development department to submit a Rs 200 crore proposal to deal with problems of waterlogging and urban flooding in areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Presiding over the meeting, Majhi asked the officials to ensure cleaning of drains and release of water during the rainy season to avoid waterlogging and flooding. Announcing the state government’s commitment to ensure zero casualty during natural disasters, he asked officials to take steps to strengthen weak embankments and repair vulnerable spots on embankments where breaches took place during previous floods.

Sources said the chief minister asked Health department officials to keep adequate stock of snake anti-venom in health centres in view of the chances of an uptick in snakebite cases during rainy season. Besides, the 24×7 control rooms set up in the state, district and sub-division levels to inform people regarding flood-related news will be upgraded into smart control rooms.