BALASORE: Three tribal villagers, two of them women, were found murdered in a forested hill on Thursday three days after they went missing, under Oupada police limits of Balasore district.

Police detained as many as six residents of Barapada village for their alleged involvement in the murder which investigators do not rule out may have taken place over suspicion of sorcery practice.

Bodies of the victims, Dampa Singh, his wife Gurubari and another woman Sombari Singh were recovered from the hill near Barapada village. The matter came to light when Somabari’s elder son, who works in Bhubaneswar, called his mother over phone but she did not respond. He came home on Monday and sought his mother’s whereabouts from the villagers who told him she had gone in search of work. Suspecting foul play, he filed a missing persons report with Oupada police station.

Basing on the complaint, police launched a probe and detained four villagers for questioning. During interrogation, the four spilled the beans and based on their statements, two others were detained.