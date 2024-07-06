BJD criticizes Odisha government's inconsistent stance on Ratna Bhandar

BHUBANESWAR: Raising questions on the inconsistent stand of Odisha government on opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri, the Opposition BJD on Friday took strong exception to the differing statements given by Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on the issue.

The state government also came in for sharp criticism from the BJD for dissolving the committee on Ratna Bhandar constituted by the previous government on the direction of the Orissa High Court. The previous BJD government had constituted a 12-member committee on March 2 to supervise the Ratna Bhandar inventorisation and conservation work.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallick questioned the government’s intention behind dissolving the committee headed by former judge of Supreme Court Arijit Pasayat. “There is no consistency in the statements being issued by the government. It is changing its stand every day. People of the state are being taken for a ride,” she alleged.

Mallick also said had the government’s intentions been good, it would have not dissolved the earlier panel. The BJP had made opening of Ratna Bhandar an election issue. But the state government is now faltering over the matter, she added.

Countering Mallick, Harichandan said the BJD government could not open the Ratna Bhandar despite being in power for the last 24 years. “They (the BJD government) could not take up the inventorisation work. Within 23 days of assuming office, the BJP government has formed a panel to decide the date for opening Ratna Bhandar,” the minister added.