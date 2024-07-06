Committed to make Sambalpur modern and clean: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said he is committed to make Sambalpur a modern and clean city and efforts are on to achieve the objective.

Following a meeting with the district administration, Pradhan who is on a three-day visit to his constituency said, “Monsoon has begun and Sambalpur being situated on the bank of Mahanadi river faces issues relating to drainage, waterlogging and sanitation. I had a discussion with the SMC commissioner and district collector over monsoon preparedness.”

He said Sambalpur city had failed to attain the required level of cleanliness. “We discussed on how to keep the town clean can be expedited. The state government has recently invited a tender to prepare a master plan for the drainage system in Sambalpur. It will be prepared in the next two to three months. During this monsoon, many new problems will come to fore which may be included in the plan. We also laid thrust on clean drinking water, roads and street lights during the discussion. During election, we had promised to take responsibility to make Sambalpur a modern and clean city. We have already started working in that direction. We will fulfil the responsibility to augment citizen-centric facilities in the town.”

Pradhan also reviewed the jaundice situation and said he was informed that the disease spread during Sital Sasthi festival through contaminated food items sold in Kumbharpada and nearby areas. “The situation is under control but we still need to keep a strong vigil,” he said.

When asked about the NEET fiasco, the minister said, “For reformation of NTA and to make it more credible and advanced, an NTA reform panel has been formed under the leadership of former ISRO head K Radha Krishnan and former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria. The panel will submit its report in two months.”