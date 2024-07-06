Heavy rainfall predicted to damp Rath Yatra festivities in Puri, Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Rains may prove a dampener for the annual Rath Yatra festival in Puri on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers over the coastal district.

With the south-west monsoon getting into the active phase, the national weather forecaster has predicted increased rainfall activity in next four days.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal around Sunday. If the system forms, rainfall may enhance in Puri district during Rath Yatra. Isolated places in the district could also witness heavy rainfall activity during the period, said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty.

The IMD is also set to focus on Puri in its nowcast messages by giving out real-time weather information on the city every three hours during Rath Yatra, she said.

As per the forecast, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Saturday, and at isolated places in Puri, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar on Sunday. A few places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

“As monsoon is active, parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall in the next four days, while light to moderate rainfall activity may continue at many places in the state till June 11,” Mohanty said.

On Friday, some places including Bhubaneswar experienced rainfall activity. The IMD has said there is a possibility the state will experience above normal rainfall activity this month which will not only bring down the deficit, but also boost the agricultural activities.

Odisha recorded 25 per cent deficit rains between June and July 5. Mayurbhanj and Balasore are in large deficient category as these districts recorded 63 per cent and 60 per cent less rain respectively during the period.