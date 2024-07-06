Odisha: BJD legislator Sarada Prasad Nayak leads protest against SER eviction drive

ROURKELA: BJD legislator and former minister Sarada Prasad Nayak on Friday led a rally demanding rehabilitation of slum dwellers who are being evicted for laying the crucial third line of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Rourkela.

Nayak stopped SER contractual workers from demolishing unauthorised structures on railway land. Leading the affected persons in a procession, Nayak sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni demanding their rehabilitation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U).

He said slum dwellers residing on SER land for decades are part and parcel of Rourkela city and intricately linked with the local economy. The Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) was renamed and introduced as PMAY in 2016 which like its predecessor has the provision for rehabilitating slum dwellers on land owned by Central government agencies.