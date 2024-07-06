Odisha: BJD legislator Sarada Prasad Nayak leads protest against SER eviction drive

ROURKELA: BJD legislator and former minister Sarada Prasad Nayak on Friday led a rally demanding rehabilitation of slum dwellers who are being evicted for laying the crucial third line of South Eastern Railway (SER) at Rourkela.
Nayak stopped SER contractual workers from demolishing unauthorised structures on railway land. Leading the affected persons in a procession, Nayak sent a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Rourkela ADM Ashutosh Kulkarni demanding their rehabilitation under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U).
He said slum dwellers residing on SER land for decades are part and parcel of Rourkela city and intricately linked with the local economy. The Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) was renamed and introduced as PMAY in 2016 which like its predecessor has the provision for rehabilitating slum dwellers on land owned by Central government agencies.
While stating in the last eight years, SER has deliberately avoided the rehabilitation issue, he sought the intervention of the prime minister to give justice to thousands of poor slum dwellers identified for eviction. Sources said on the day heavy machineries of SER deployed at Kumbharpada area for removal of unauthorised structures were stopped from operating.
Contractual workers at the site said they informed the SER authorities about the issue and are waiting for further instructions. It is alleged as all political parties are opposing the eviction without rehabilitation, a few people with vested interests are taking advantage of the situation and have initiated fresh efforts to grab vacant SER land.
Except for the 5.5 km stretch at Rourkela, the third line as part of the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of SER was completed from Kharagpur to Jharsuguda a couple of years back. In a revised proposal, SER wants removal of 766 households to clear 25 metre from the Rourkela-Birmitrapur track centre on northern side for the third rail line project. Additionally, it wants to clear encroachment along the Up track on the southern side for future projects which would affect 801 households.